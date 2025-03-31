Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL) Short Interest Down 23.0% in March

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,600 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the February 28th total of 199,400 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 90,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Ryvyl Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RVYL opened at $1.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 4.40. Ryvyl has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ryvyl stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 77,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Mariner LLC owned 1.05% of Ryvyl as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryvyl in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

About Ryvyl

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger.

