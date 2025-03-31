Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Short Interest Update

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the February 28th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SZGPY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank upgraded Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Salzgitter

Salzgitter Stock Performance

Salzgitter stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.49. 2,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,868. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.57.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Salzgitter had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Salzgitter will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salzgitter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.