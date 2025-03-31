Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Cut to $53.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 26.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Griffin Securities downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.69.

NYSE SLB traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $42.00. 2,413,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,150,140. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 43,161 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $1,897,357.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,331,655.04. This trade represents a 15.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,204.30. This represents a 33.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,772 shares of company stock valued at $12,546,660 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 584.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

