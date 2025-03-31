Schneider National’s (SNDR) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $34.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.69.

Schneider National Price Performance

Shares of SNDR opened at $22.61 on Friday. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.51.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 58.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schneider National

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Schneider National by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schneider National by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Schneider National by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schneider National

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Articles

