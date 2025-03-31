Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Scientific Industries had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 63.35%.

Scientific Industries Stock Performance

Shares of SCND stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.95. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,480. Scientific Industries has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07.

Scientific Industries Company Profile

Scientific Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment and bioprocessing systems in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high-speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, bead beaters, microplate mixers, vortex mixers, two large capacity multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers.

