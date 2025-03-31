Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Scientific Industries had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 63.35%.
Scientific Industries Stock Performance
Shares of SCND stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.95. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,480. Scientific Industries has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07.
Scientific Industries Company Profile
