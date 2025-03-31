Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.86.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SES shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$16.00 to C$17.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$16.25 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

SES opened at C$15.84 on Monday. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$10.81 and a 1-year high of C$17.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.24.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

