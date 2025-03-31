Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Issues Earnings Results

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 618.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%.
Seritage Growth Properties Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.24. 371,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.68. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10.
About Seritage Growth Properties
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Seritage Growth Properties
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.