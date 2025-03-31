Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Issues Earnings Results

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 618.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%.

Shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.24. 371,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.68. Seritage Growth Properties has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

