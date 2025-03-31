Seven Mile Advisory Has $267,000 Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Seven Mile Advisory increased its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in HSBC were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of HSBC by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSBC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays raised HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $57.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $39.04 and a 52 week high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.80.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. HSBC had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. On average, analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.81%.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

