Seven Mile Advisory Takes Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,140,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in ICL Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,362,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,336,000 after buying an additional 219,101 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,610,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after acquiring an additional 373,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.38% of the company’s stock.
ICL Group Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of ICL stock opened at $5.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.21. ICL Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.05.
ICL Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.0403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICL. StockNews.com cut shares of ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price target on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ICL Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.
About ICL Group
ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.
