SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Stake Decreased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,136 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in SharkNinja by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,179,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,021,000 after buying an additional 2,155,136 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,827,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,270,000 after acquiring an additional 590,632 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in SharkNinja by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,430,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,603,000 after purchasing an additional 604,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SharkNinja by 17.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,510,000 after purchasing an additional 101,020 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in SharkNinja by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 390,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,044,000 after purchasing an additional 166,392 shares in the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SharkNinja Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SN opened at $83.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.37. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.72 and a 52 week high of $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.06). SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SN. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on SharkNinja from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on SharkNinja from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

