SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the February 28th total of 61,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SharpLink Gaming stock. Value Base Ltd. purchased a new stake in SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 73,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. SharpLink Gaming makes up 0.0% of Value Base Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Value Base Ltd. owned approximately 2.03% of SharpLink Gaming at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBET stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 98,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,791. SharpLink Gaming has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60.

SharpLink Gaming, Inc operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

