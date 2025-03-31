Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,325 ($42.99).
SHEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Shell from GBX 3,200 ($41.38) to GBX 3,300 ($42.67) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.38) target price on shares of Shell in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($42.02) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.
SHEL opened at GBX 2,794 ($36.13) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £210.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51. Shell has a one year low of GBX 2,374.50 ($30.70) and a one year high of GBX 2,961 ($38.29). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,659.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,582.60.
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.
