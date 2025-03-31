Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 470,700 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the February 28th total of 728,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 262,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHG. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 249.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,445,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,516,000 after buying an additional 1,031,257 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,600,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,830,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 606.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 152,300 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,991,000. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shinhan Financial Group Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of SHG stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.09. The company had a trading volume of 300,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,531. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Shinhan Financial Group has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $46.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.68.
About Shinhan Financial Group
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
