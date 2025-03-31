Short Interest in Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Declines By 34.1%

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the February 28th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Akbank T.A.S. Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of AKBTY opened at $2.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Akbank T.A.S. has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46.

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Akbank T.A.S. had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 18.44%.

Akbank T.A.S. Cuts Dividend

Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0669 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Akbank T.A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking and Private Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking, and SME Banking; and Treasury, Other, and Unallovated segments. The company’s consumer banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

