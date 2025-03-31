Short Interest in Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Decreases By 29.9%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGFGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,975,200 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the February 28th total of 9,951,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,170.5 days.

Shares of ARZGF opened at $32.80 on Monday. Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $33.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.28.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions under the Generali brand worldwide. The company operates through Life, Property & Casualty, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

