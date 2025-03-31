Short Interest in Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Decreases By 29.9%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,975,200 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the February 28th total of 9,951,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,170.5 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Price Performance

Shares of ARZGF opened at $32.80 on Monday. Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $33.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.28.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions under the Generali brand worldwide. The company operates through Life, Property & Casualty, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.