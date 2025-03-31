Short Interest in AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Decreases By 25.7%

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the February 28th total of 10,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 174,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

AXAHY stock opened at $43.32 on Monday. AXA has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $43.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.95.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

