Short Interest in Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Drops By 30.0%

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Price Performance

BKHYY opened at $68.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.10. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a one year low of $42.15 and a one year high of $72.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.39.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s payout ratio is 13.73%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

