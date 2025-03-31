Short Interest in Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) Drops By 28.4%

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,027,800 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the February 28th total of 2,833,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20,278.0 days.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BXRBF remained flat at $6.30 during mid-day trading on Monday. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $6.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30.

About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business and Agribusiness, and Corporate segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

