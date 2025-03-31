Short Interest in Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) Drops By 28.4%

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,027,800 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the February 28th total of 2,833,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20,278.0 days.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BXRBF remained flat at $6.30 during mid-day trading on Monday. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $6.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30.
About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- AT&T and Verizon: 2 Telecom Titans for a Tariff-Proof Play
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 High-Performing Tech ETFs to Diversify Your Portfolio
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Netflix Poised for Significant Rally as a Safe Haven Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.