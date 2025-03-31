Short Interest in Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Drops By 20.0%

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Trading Down 2.1 %

Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $67.68 on Monday. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $54.44 and a 12-month high of $76.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.50.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on BDNNY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boliden AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

Further Reading

