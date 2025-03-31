Short Interest in Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Drops By 20.0%

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Boliden AB (publ) Trading Down 2.1 %
Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $67.68 on Monday. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $54.44 and a 12-month high of $76.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.50.
Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Boliden AB (publ)
Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.
