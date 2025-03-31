Short Interest in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Decreases By 25.6%

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 437,500 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the February 28th total of 587,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 291,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Brady Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BRC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,432. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.62 and a 200-day moving average of $73.69. Brady has a 1 year low of $57.89 and a 1 year high of $77.68.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $356.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.21 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brady will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brady by 213.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brady by 378.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 161.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

