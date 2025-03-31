Short Interest in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Grows By 32.2%

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,100 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the February 28th total of 100,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,410. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 266.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BWB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

