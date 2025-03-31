Short Interest in Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Grows By 31.1%

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,700 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the February 28th total of 128,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Charlotte’s Web Stock Performance

CWBHF traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 110,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,050. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12. Charlotte’s Web has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.27.

Charlotte’s Web Company Profile

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc is involved in the farming, manufacture, marketing, and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, ReCreate, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

