Short Interest in Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Rises By 33.3%

Dassault Aviation société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Dassault Aviation société anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DUAVF traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $331.39. 201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936. Dassault Aviation société anonyme has a 1 year low of $178.00 and a 1 year high of $360.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.47.

Get Dassault Aviation société anonyme alerts:

About Dassault Aviation société anonyme

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Dassault Aviation société anonyme designs and manufactures military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat drone; falcon business jets; and falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Aviation société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Aviation société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.