Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Rises By 31.6%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the February 28th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $13.66. 142,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,693. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETB. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 491.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

