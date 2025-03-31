Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Rises By 31.6%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the February 28th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $13.66. 142,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,693. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.