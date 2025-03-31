Short Interest in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Increases By 55.6%

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,290,000 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the February 28th total of 7,900,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $1,352,751.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,954.40. The trade was a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,524. This trade represents a 8.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.88.

Entegris Price Performance

ENTG traded down $1.57 on Monday, reaching $87.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,286,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,646. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.34 and a 200-day moving average of $104.15. Entegris has a one year low of $84.69 and a one year high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.73%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

