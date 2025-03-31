Short Interest in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Decreases By 30.1%

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the February 28th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,826 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,715,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunities ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the period.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCEF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.64. 4,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,332. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.01. The company has a market cap of $41.12 million, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $22.64.

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th.

The First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (FCEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that holds closed-end funds to get exposure to US and non-US equity, fixed income securities, and commodities. The fund’s primary objective is to provide current income.

