Short Interest in First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:ISHP) Decreases By 26.3%

First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:ISHP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ISHP remained flat at $36.10 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 897. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 million, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day moving average is $36.28. First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $39.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:ISHP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 19.68% of First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (ISHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Global E-Commerce index. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to the global e-commerce industry. Securities are selected by market-cap and weighted equally. ISHP was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

