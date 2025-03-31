Short Interest in FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF) Decreases By 32.6%

FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the February 28th total of 23,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTLF. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of FitLife Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FitLife Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FitLife Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in FitLife Brands during the 4th quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FitLife Brands by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FitLife Brands Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FTLF traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $12.10. The company had a trading volume of 50,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,431. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $111.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.95. FitLife Brands has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $17.75.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on FitLife Brands in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.
About FitLife Brands
FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products.
