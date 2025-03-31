Short Interest in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Expands By 41.6%

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 587,800 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the February 28th total of 415,100 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 229,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

FreightCar America Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:RAIL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.53. 190,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,016. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.41. FreightCar America has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The company has a market cap of $105.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.08.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.02 million. Equities analysts expect that FreightCar America will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAIL. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in FreightCar America during the 4th quarter valued at about $743,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 98.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America during the third quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in FreightCar America by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 188,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 89,471 shares during the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of FreightCar America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

