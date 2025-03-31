Short Interest in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Expands By 41.6%

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 587,800 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the February 28th total of 415,100 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 229,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
FreightCar America Trading Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ:RAIL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.53. 190,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,016. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.41. FreightCar America has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The company has a market cap of $105.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.08.
FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The transportation company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.02 million. Equities analysts expect that FreightCar America will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of FreightCar America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.
FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.
