Short Interest in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Declines By 40.0%

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,500 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 859,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 373,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter worth $797,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 62,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOD stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.00. The stock had a trading volume of 151,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.13 million, a PE ratio of 57.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $17.88.

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $37.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.04 million. Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 461.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

