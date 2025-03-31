Short Interest in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Grows By 33.3%

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.59% of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ BITS traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $49.45 and a 52 week high of $106.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 million, a PE ratio of -99.74 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.58.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

