Short Interest in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Rises By 51.4%

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the February 28th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDP. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 206.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PDP stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.98. 30,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,468. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.48. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $89.93 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

