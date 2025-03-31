Short Interest in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Grows By 40.2%

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the February 28th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 479,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VPV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,741. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $11.41.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.0667 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

