Short Interest in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Grows By 29.8%

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,600 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the February 28th total of 91,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth $142,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 13.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 45,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 396,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 15,560 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000.

NYSE IQI traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $9.69. 152,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,393. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $10.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0631 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

