Short Interest in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Declines By 28.6%

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,971,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.52. 1,846,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,141. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.28. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.91 and a 1 year high of $54.10.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1981 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.