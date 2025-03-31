Short Interest in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Drops By 30.8%

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the February 28th total of 7,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jerash Holdings (US)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jerash Holdings (US) Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ JRSH traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $3.40. 14,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,624. Jerash Holdings has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $4.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $41.80 million, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Jerash Holdings (US) Dividend Announcement

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -64.52%.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.

