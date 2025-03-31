Short Interest in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Rises By 31.1%

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the February 28th total of 770,500 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 348,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Landsea Homes from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Landsea Homes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Landsea Homes Stock Up 0.6 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSEA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,058,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after buying an additional 363,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its stake in Landsea Homes by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,643,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after buying an additional 558,834 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

LSEA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,833. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63. Landsea Homes has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.