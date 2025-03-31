Short Interest in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Rises By 31.1%

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the February 28th total of 770,500 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 348,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Landsea Homes from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSEA. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Landsea Homes by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,058,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after buying an additional 363,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its stake in Landsea Homes by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,643,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after buying an additional 558,834 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Stock Up 0.6 %

LSEA stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,833. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63. Landsea Homes has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

