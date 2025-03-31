Short Interest in LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Decreases By 24.7%

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the February 28th total of 9,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NXCLF remained flat at $0.88 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $112.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of -0.17. LIFULL Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get LIFULL Co.Ltd. alerts:

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

LIFULL Co,Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan and internationally. It offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Revitalize Rural Japan that suggests new lifestyles to people in Japan based on the refurbishment of abandoned houses; LIFULL Move, which provides rankings and reviews of moving companies; LIFULL Nursing Care, a special care facility searching web service; and LIFULL Investment, a money lending website.

Receive News & Ratings for LIFULL Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LIFULL Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.