Short Interest in NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF) Drops By 22.6%

NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the February 28th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.0 days.

Shares of NGCRF remained flat at $0.45 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,088. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39. NagaCorp has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $0.57.

NagaCorp Ltd., an investment holding company, manages and operates a hotel and casino complex in the Kingdom of Cambodia. The company operates in two segments, Casino Operations; and Hotel and Entertainment Operations. It owns, manages, and operates NagaWorld, an integrated hotel and entertainment complex that consists of rooms and suites, gaming tables, and electronic gaming machines, as well as public and premium gaming halls, all-suite luxury spa, shopping gallery, food and beverage outlets and clubs, entertainment services, and meeting spaces, as well as hotel convention spaces.

