Short Interest in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Increases By 31.4%

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,500 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the February 28th total of 79,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Primis Financial Price Performance

Shares of Primis Financial stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $9.73. 39,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,487. Primis Financial has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $13.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.63 million, a P/E ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.76). Primis Financial had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. Research analysts expect that Primis Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primis Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Primis Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

In other Primis Financial news, Director John Fitzgerald Biagas acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,035.93. The trade was a 12.74 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 12,025 shares of company stock valued at $122,058 over the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primis Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Primis Financial by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Primis Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Primis Financial by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.