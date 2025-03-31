Short Interest in Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF) Declines By 22.3%

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,500 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the February 28th total of 129,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. stock remained flat at $8.96 during midday trading on Monday. Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $10.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of infrastructure projects in Mexico. Its projects include heavy construction projects, such as toll roads, ports, tunnels, dams, bridges, airports, and railways; industrial construction projects comprising petrochemical, industrial, wastewater treatment, and power generating plants; and urban construction projects, such as parking lots, museums, parks, education centers, buildings, water systems, public transportation systems, landfills, and hospitals.

