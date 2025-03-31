Short Interest in REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY) Declines By 25.0%

REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

REA Group Trading Down 6.0 %

RPGRY traded down $2.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.30. 693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.66. REA Group has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $47.26.

REA Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.1724 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This is an increase from REA Group’s previous dividend of $0.13.

REA Group Company Profile

REA Group Limited engages in online property advertising business in Australia, India, and internationally. It provides property and property-related services on websites and mobile applications. The company operates residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, smartline.com.au, makaan.com, housing.com, PropTiger.com, realtor.com, Flatmates.com.au, property.com.au, simpology.com.au, campaignagent.com.au, proptrack.com.au, myfun.com, housing.com, propertygurugroup.com, realtor.com, spacely.com.au, rumah123.com, iproperty.com.sg, 99.co, and 1form.com.au.

