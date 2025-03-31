Short Interest in Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Drops By 30.8%

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sims Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SMSMY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.62. 720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227. Sims has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Get Sims alerts:

Sims Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.0633 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Sims’s previous dividend of $0.06.

About Sims

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

