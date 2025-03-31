Short Interest in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Decreases By 23.4%

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the February 28th total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 621,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $1,266,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,397.12. This represents a 59.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 23,646 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $581,218.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,358.76. This represents a 35.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,646 shares of company stock worth $3,302,919 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 2,392.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Sprout Social by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000.

Sprout Social stock opened at $22.52 on Monday. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $107.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.74 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 40.94% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Sprout Social from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.85.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

