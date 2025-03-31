Short Interest in StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF) Increases By 34.7%

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,900 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the February 28th total of 228,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

StarHub Price Performance

SRHBF stock remained flat at $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93. StarHub has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $0.94.

StarHub Company Profile

StarHub Ltd provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. It operates through two segments, Telecommunications and Cyber Security. The company provides television subscription and broadcasting services; broadband access, high speed wholesale broadband, and information security systems integration services; and security consultancy services; and information security and network security surveillance services.

