Short Interest in STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Expands By 35.3%

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the February 28th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences Stock Down 2.0 %

STRATA Skin Sciences stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.66. 4,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,128. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. STRATA Skin Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $5.90. The company has a market cap of $11.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The medical device company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $33.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 28.72% and a negative return on equity of 69.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

