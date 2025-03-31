Short Interest in Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Expands By 33.6%

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,500 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the February 28th total of 125,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.7 days.

Telenor ASA Stock Up 4.4 %

OTCMKTS TELNF opened at $14.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average of $12.19. Telenor ASA has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $14.57.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

