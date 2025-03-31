Short Interest in Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Expands By 34.7%

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,600 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the February 28th total of 235,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,176.0 days.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Price Performance

Shares of TOKCF stock opened at $23.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.47. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $23.20.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Company Profile

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and relative equipment; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and chemical supply machines. It also provides adhesive materials, thinners for the removing of adhesive materials, structure materials, surface modification materials, micro processing films, thin film mmWave absorbers, polyimide films, and zero newton bonding and debonding machines for 3D semiconductor packaging.

