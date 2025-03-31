Short Interest in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Decreases By 31.7%

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the February 28th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in U.S. Global Investors by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 450,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 154,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Price Performance

GROW traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.26. 13,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,951. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.43. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.36 and a beta of 1.80.

U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 1.05%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

Further Reading

