Short Interest in UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Declines By 33.6%

UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,200 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the February 28th total of 182,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

UBE Stock Performance

OTCMKTS UBEOF opened at $15.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.09. UBE has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $19.24.

About UBE

UBE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Thailand, India, Latin America, and internationally. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, high purity chemicals, semiconductor gas products, and products for polyurethane resins.

